The magic is on the way, as Bonnaroo officials have announced Stevie Nicks, Tool and J.Cole will headline the 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
The lineup was released at noon Tuesday, Jan. 11, with major acts including The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium, 21 Savage and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats among others coming to The Farm this year.
Bonnaroo is also returning to its traditional June dates as the music festival is set for Thursday, June 16, to Sunday, June 19, at Great Stage Park in Manchester.
This year’s festival will see the Gryffin take the stage Thursday, June 16, to help kick off the festival after back-to-back cancellations.
Friday will see The Chicks, Illenium, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Disclosure, Lord Huron, The War on Drugs, Goose, Tai Verdes, The Regrettes and Maggie Rose including among many others, followed by headliner J.Cole.
Saturday’s acts include Flume, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, Marc Rebilley, chvrches, Lany, Ludacris, Judah & the Lion and All Time Low, as well as headliner Tool, who was originally set to play in 2021 before the festival was canceled again.
Wrapping up the festival on Sunday are Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Rich, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Rezz, Herbie Hancock, Puscifer, Wallows, Coin and more with iconic rocker Stevie Nicks closing down The Farm.
This year will also see the return of the Superjam with Jack Antonoff’s 1984, rather than a set from the Grand Ole Opry, as has been scheduled for the last several years.
Tickets go on sale for general admission, general admission-plus, VIP and platinum tiers, as well as travel packages and other add-ons, at Bonnaroo.com at noon Central Time Wednesday, Jan. 12. Layaway payment plans are available for ticket buyers.
Bonnaroovians are excited to return to The Farm this year due to the music and arts festival’s two-year cancellations. In 2020, Bonnaroo was first rescheduled to the third weekend in September before promptly being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. To make up for the cancellation, Bonnaroo presented Virtual ROO-ALITY, a three-night broadcast of the most prominent guests who have played in previous years plus new content including sets from Alabama Shakes, Beastie Boys, Dave Mathews and Friends, Metallica and the White Stripes.
For 2021, Bonnaroo officials announced the 20th anniversary edition of the music and arts festival would take place in early September as the COVID-19 pandemic was still ongoing. However, just days before the festival was slated to begin, Bonnaroo officials announced it would be canceling for the second year in a row due to the conditions of The Farm caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. As the storm swept through Middle Tennessee and Coffee County, it brought significant rainfall to the area, causing the grounds to have large pools of water and deep mud accumulating on multiple areas of the Bonnaroo Farm, making guest and worker entrances onto the property a near impossibility.