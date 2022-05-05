The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's eighth annual event The Big Payback kicked off its 24-hour, online giving event yesterday, May 4, where the community bands together for a 24-hour period to show generosity toward local nonprofits in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee. This year’s big payback will end today, May 5, at 6 p.m.
The goal of the event is to inspire Middle Tennesseans to come together, show their pride in their communities, and contribute to support the life-changing work of local nonprofit organizations.
According to www.thebigpayback.org, the foundation has cumulatively raised more than $25 million for more than 1,000 nonprofits, area schools, and religious institutions working to make a difference. This year there are 1,004 nonprofit organizations participating in The Big Payback.
The local nonprofits participating this year are Blue Monarch, CASA Works, Inc., Shepard’s House, Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center, Coffee County Humana Society, Haven of Hope, Haven of Hope, Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, Inc., Millennium Repertory Company, One Day of Hope in Coffee County, Partners for Healing, Raus Community Improvement Club, Tullahoma Community Foundation, Tullahoma Day Care Center, Tullahoma Fine Arts Center and South Jackson Civic Center.
Those wanting to make a donation visit www.thebigpayback.org by 6 p.m. today.