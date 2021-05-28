Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.