Due to training new drivers, the Tullahoma Public Works Department are asking residential and commercial cart customers to place their carts curbside by 6 a.m. on their respective collection day.
"We are training new drivers on some new equipment," officials said in a statement. "Some residents may notice arrival of the collection trucks at slightly different times from normal on collection days while our new personnel are in training."
The department asks residents to remember all garbage should be in tied garbage bags and placed inside carts to reduce incidents of spillage to not only prevent litter but to prevent damage to city equipment by not over filling carts.
The department also listed the following reasons a resident's garbage may not be emptied: carts that are overfilled or contain obvious loose garbage that will spill when emptied, contain lawn debris or other items that may catch fire inside the trucks, contain any type of building materials, heavy car parts, cast iron, tires and so on.
Residents are asked to leave at least three feet between carts or other obstacles such as mailboxes, signs, fences and so on for the automated arms to operate. Residents are also asked to place carts so that the hinge side of the lid is toward the house or business.
"Thank you for your patience while we grow."
Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Tullahoma Public Works office at 931-454-1768 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or visit their website here for more information.
