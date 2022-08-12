Due to training new drivers, the Tullahoma Public Works Department are asking residential and commercial cart customers to place their carts curbside by 6 a.m. on their respective collection day.

"We are training new drivers on some new equipment," officials said in a statement. "Some residents may notice arrival of the collection trucks at slightly different times from normal on collection days while our new personnel are in training."

