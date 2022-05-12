The annual Security Federal open tennis tournament in McMinnville has been slated for May 26-28. Deadline to register is May 19. Fee is $20 per person.
The games are set for the David Dunlap Tennis Complex on the campus of the Milner Recreation Center in McMinnville at 500 Garfield Street. Tennis players from Coffee County and other surrounding counties are urged to participate. Matches will start at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and players may request certain times to accommodate work and travel. Matches will be an eight-game pro set. A 12-point tie breaker will be played if the match ends up deadlocked at eight.
The tournament includes men’s and women’s A through C-level, and boys and girls 12 and under. There is also an A through C-level for men’s, women’s and mixed doubles.
Mail checks and registration to the McMinnville Tennis Association, Attn: David Dunlap at 208 Donnell Street, McMinnville, TN 37110. For questions call 931-273-3635.
