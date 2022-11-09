The Tullahoma Public Works Department has released its residential and commercial garbage Thanksgiving Week trash schedule. Residents (and businesses) with a regular Thursday garbage pickup will have their garbage picked up on Saturday, Nov. 26. Residents with a regular Thursday recycle pickup will have their recycled items picked up on Monday, Nov. 28. Residents that have garbage and recycling pickup on other days will not be impacted by the Thanksgiving schedule.
All garbage carts need to be placed curbside by 6 a.m. on garbage collection day. All garbage should be in tied garbage bags and placed inside carts to reduce incidents of spillage. Please help prevent litter and damage to our equipment by not over filling carts.
The following reasons your garbage may not be emptied: carts that are overfilled or contain obvious loose garbage that will spill when emptied, contain lawn debris or other items that may catch fire inside the trucks, contain any type of building materials, heavy car parts, cast iron, tires, etc. Please leave at least 3 feet between carts or other obstacles such as mailboxes, signs, fences, etc., for the automated arms to operate. Place carts so that the hinge side of the lid is toward your house or business.
Call Tullahoma Public Works office with any questions or concerns at 931-454-1768 or visit their website.
