Tullahoma Utilities Authority is warning customers not to fall for a new scam going around. TUA officials announced a new text message scam is making its way through the community. The message alleges TUA will give away a free Dyson vacuum cleaner if they fill out a short survey. The recipients are then asked to pay $35 to submit the survey once it has been completed.
“This is not something TUA is participating in,” utility officials announced. “If you receive this text, it is best to not respond and delete.
TUA will not call or text customers asking for any personal information or money. Any customer who receives any messages or calls from people purporting to represent TUA should not give out any personal or account information; instead, they should hang up and report the scammer’s phone number.