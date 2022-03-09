University of Alabama

A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

Named to the ‘Tide’s honor list locally were:

Emma Fraley and Bryleigh Tucker, both of Fayetteville; Clayton Mckenzie and Elizabeth Proffitt (President’s list), both of Manchester; Jada Harden, Natalie Nunn (President’s list) and Ryan Scott of Tullahoma

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.