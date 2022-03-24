Tullahoma Police are investigating Tullahoma High School "out of an abundance of caution" after officials received a call of a bomb threat at the school.
Students were reportedly moved away from the school building by administration officials while police conducted a search and investigation of the building.
According to Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams, TPD has not located anything suspicious or out of the ordinary in the building. He also told The News the initial description and information provided in the call of the bomb threat has also not yet been proven to be legitimate but TPD is fully investigating out of an abundance of caution.
According to school officials, as a result of the events today, the high school was dismissed at 1:45 p.m. Students who drove to school were allowed to go to their vehicles and directed to leave campus. Parents who need to pick up their children will be directed to the south parking lot (by the football stadium) and drive north behind the school.
The school pick-up route will be a one-way only route, and all drivers must exit the north entrance to the right.
Additionally, all after school activities for today have been canceled.
The district released a statement outlining the events, stating that the Tullahoma Police Department received a call regarding a "potential threat," identified by several people with knowledge of the situation as a bomb threat.
School officials immediately got in contact with TPD, Coffee County law enforcement and school administration in order to investigate the threat. The school was then placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, and school officials then determined it was safer to move the student population to the football field under adult supervision.
This is a developing story. We will update as we have more information.