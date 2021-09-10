Tullahoma baseball will be taking on a different swing Saturday, Sept. 18. The Tullahoma High School Baseball team will be hitting the fairways to raise money via a golf tournament. Shotgun start is set for 1 p.m. at Lakewood Golf and Country Club.

Entry fee for each team is $400. Mulligan packages cost $20. The first three winners will be presented gift certificates as a prize. Door prizes will also be drawn. Registration starts at noon.

For more information and pre-registration, contact Todd Emory at toddemory21@gmail.com by Sept. 15.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.