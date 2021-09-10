Tullahoma baseball will be taking on a different swing Saturday, Sept. 18. The Tullahoma High School Baseball team will be hitting the fairways to raise money via a golf tournament. Shotgun start is set for 1 p.m. at Lakewood Golf and Country Club.
Entry fee for each team is $400. Mulligan packages cost $20. The first three winners will be presented gift certificates as a prize. Door prizes will also be drawn. Registration starts at noon.
For more information and pre-registration, contact Todd Emory at toddemory21@gmail.com by Sept. 15.