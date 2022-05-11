The 100th class at Tullahoma High School and the first-ever seniors at the Tullahoma Virtual Academy will celebrate at Wilkins Stadium on Friday when graduation ceremonies get underway at 7:30 p.m.
If weather becomes an issue, the ceremony will be moved to inside the THS gymnasium. In preparation for graduation, all seniors received eight tickets in case the ceremony is relocated. Those tickets will only be needed if graduation takes place inside the gymnasium.
Friday evening’s ceremony will get underway, with the 251 graduates making their way to their seats before the Pledge of Allegiance. Tullahoma High School Principal Jason Quick will deliver a welcoming message, while Tullahoma Virtual Academy Dr. Greg English will follow with additional comments. Senior Class President Amy Pham will then provide opening remarks to her classmates.
Under the direction of Melissa Hinds, the THS Singers will perform “For Good” by Stephen Schwartz. Salutatorian Biftu Regaa will then address her classmates before Valedictorian Glenn (DJ) Dillehay delivers his speech.
Diplomas will be presented by TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens; Board of Education member Teresa Lawson; Quick; Dr. English; THS Assistant Principal Derrick Crutchfield; THS Assistant Principal Dr. Renee Flowers; THS CTE Director/Assistant Principal Jessie Kinsey and THS Counselors Richie Chadwick, Erika Konyndyk and Susie Young.
Before the evening concludes, Student Body President Joseph Bagby will address the 2022 class with the Turning of Tassels speech.
The following students have been selected to receive awards:
Honor Awards
Principal’s Award: Faith Banks and Brandon Painter
Faculty Award: Biftu Regaa and Jacob Bennett
Activity Awards
Student Council: Amy Pham and Hannah Chessor
Theater: Jacob Bennett and Lauren Rogers
Departmental Awards
Anatomy and Physiology: Eleanor Fults and Sonan Ayana
AP Biology: Madelyn Bobo and Allison Swiger
Art: Lucas Rocha and Santaysha Huskey
Band: Isaac Swinney and Elizabeth Arnett
Biology: Meadow Jones and Natalie Howard
Chemistry: Ari Zeferin and Lucia Hernandez Casado
Economics: Annabell Chamblee and Franklin Zhang
English: Biftu Regaa and Franklin Zhang
Environmental Science: Callie Hargrove and Josellen Turrentine
History: Catherine Ellis and Nicolais Zimecki
Math: Biftu Regaa and Franklin Zhang
Physics: McKenzie Sons and Charles Pettyjohn
Psychology: Xavier Holland and Olivia Hogan
Resume: Faith Banks and Benson Lin
ROTC: Landon Suits and Colleen McCullough
Sociology: Avery McClean and Noah Mooney
Spanish: Kaira Webb and Clayton Robison
THS Vocal Department: Ryan Cole and Anne Duncan
CTE Awards
Accounting: Jackson Clemens and Isaac Swinney
Aviation: Joseph Henderson and Aubrey Lawson
Broadcast Media: Evan Rogers and Jala Watson
Business: Clayton Robison and Wednezday Hambrick
Coding: Jalen Hill and Landon Turpin
Cosmetology: Hannah Camp and Danika Wilson
Criminal Justice: Preston McCarl and Hannah Waller
Digital Arts: Ashlee Weaver and Addison Mahaffey
Drafting: Nicolais Zimecki and Jackson Hamblin
Health Science: Madelyn Bobo and Az’Ja White
Machine Shop: Jackson Hamblin and Matthew Jackson
Marketing: Madelyn Bobo and Justus Chadwick
Welding: Tucker Anderson and Matthew Jackson
STEM: Natalie Aguirre and Amy Pham