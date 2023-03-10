The Tullahoma City Special Education Support Group will meet Monday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at CSS Building, 301 West Decherd Street in Tullahoma.
During the meeting, the Tennessee Center for Decision-Making Support will be sharing information on conservatorship, alternatives to conservatorship, ABLE accounts, vocational rehabilitation services, when to start thinking about post-secondary transition, and more. The support group meeting is free and will include food and drinks, and conversation around special education transitions for all ages.
Tennessee’s Center for Decision-Making Support is a collaborative effort by the Arc Tennessee, Tennessee’s Council on Developmental Disabilities and Disability Rights Tennessee. The Center’s goal is to provide easy to understand, accurate information about all decision-making support options for people with disabilities, in one place.
This support group is hosted by Family Engagement in Special Education, a project of The Arc TN and the TN Dept of Education to help increase family engagement in special education.
