Tullahoma High School has chosen its new head football coach for the Wildcats.
Though the name was not released by school officials, the district announced a special reveal would be held at Tullahoma High School at a noon public event in the THS gymnasium this coming Monday, Jan. 3.
The new head coach has large shoes to fill, as the person will take over for former Head Coach and current Athletic Director John Olive, who stepped down from the football program after taking the Wildcats to Chattanooga where they secured the school's first ever state championship in football. The Wildcats won the Class 4A BlueCross Bowl in a 21-14 decision over the reigning two-time champion Elizabethton Cyclones after completing a record 15-0 undefeated season.
The championship was the cherry on top of a 29-year career for Olive as the head coach of the Wildcats. During his Tullahoma tenure, the Wildcats went 203-126 overall. Olive himself capped his coaching career with a total 229-141 record.
"After an historic 2021 season, we want to keep the magic alive and are asking all members of the Wildcat Nation to come out as we introduce our new head football coach," THS Principal Jason Quick said. "It's certainly an exciting time for Tullahoma High School athletics and the community as a whole. We are looking forward to the next 100 years of Wildcat football as the program continues to represent us all proudly."
A small reception will take place following the announcement, per school officials.