The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking the community’s help in securing the grand marshal for this year’s Christmas parade.
The 65th annual Christmas parade is set for the traditional first Friday in December, which will be Dec. 3 this year, and the theme will be selected by one lucky Tullahoma City Schools student. Who will be the big star of the parade—other than Santa Claus—is as yet undetermined.
Anyone who has an idea of who should lead this year’s parade is asked to send their nominations to tullahomachamber@tullahoma.org.
All chamber officials ask is that nominations be for someone in the Tullahoma community that the chamber, the parade sponsor and the community at large can honor.
The chamber will accept nominations for grand marshal until the end of September, giving Tullahomans several weeks to think out who they believe should lead the parade and why.