The annual Tullahoma Sports Council Hall of Fame Induction was abruptly canceled minutes into the program when Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis suffered a medical emergency. 

While play acting a skit to the song “Right Field,” Knowis fell to the floor of the D.W. Wilson Community Center gymnasium, where the induction banquet was being held. Event attendees quickly sprung to action, with several medical professionals coming to his aid ahead of emergency personnel, who were called to the scene.
 
After a few minutes of on-scene triage; Knowis was taken to Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital for further treatment. At this time, The News is not aware of his condition nor what specific emergency the mayor had.
 
After Knowis was transported to the hospital, event emcee Scott Shasteen announced the banquet was canceled. 
 
According to Public Information Officer Winston Brooks, the mayor was "alert and oriented and getting medical attention" as of 10 p.m.
 
"More information will be released as it is available," he told The News. "He and Ann appreciate all the prayers for recovery."
 
This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it comes available. 

