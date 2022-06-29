The stage is set as the city of Tullahoma prepares to celebrate the nation’s independence with its annual celebration this Sunday.
The gates will open at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Frazier McEwen Park and Grider Stadium, which will be filled with free music, games, food trucks, inflatable water slides and the largest area fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.
Leading up to the pyrotechnic power display will be the return of two bands loved by locals: Vinyl Radio, a 1970s and ‘80s music band, and Sixwire, the Nashville Predators house band, who will take the stage throughout the afternoon and evening to provide musical entertainment for those who attend. Vinyl Radio is set to take the stage from 5—7 p.m., followed by Sixwire who will perform two sets from 7:30-10 p.m. with a break for the fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.
City Administrator Jennifer Moody said that the annual firework show was featured in AAA Magazine as one of the best three places to see fireworks.
“We were mentioned alongside Nashville and Knoxville,” she said. “We’re excited to see that recognition for our great show.”
Fireworks will be provided by Pyro Shows, a national pyrotechnics company based out in LaFollette that has presented shows around the world, including in Nashville, the Washington Mall and New York City. The company has put on around 1,000 pyro shows each year with 400 of those shows falling on the weeks before, during and after July 4.
