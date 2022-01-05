Due to the threat of severe winter weather and "out of an abundance of caution," Tullahoma City Schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 6, district officials announced.
The school system called off school for Thursday, joining all neighboring school districts who canceled their classes earlier in the afternoon in anticipation of the next round of snow storms that are headed toward Tennessee.
The National Weather Service estimates Tullahoma will receive 1 to 2 inches of snow tomorrow morning, as a cold front moves through the country, passing over Tennessee from west to east. NWS estimates say the area should expect frigid temperatures and the falling snow between 7 and 10 a.m., right as Tullahoma students would be commuting to schools.
The anticipated cold front is the second one to move through the area in a matter of days to kick off 2022, with the first round of snow settling over Tullahoma and much of Middle Tennessee Sunday night into Monday morning, causing thousands of people to lose power overnight and into Monday. Tullahoma Utilities Authority had several pockets of customers briefly lose power, with outages ranging from 50 minutes to more than four hours, though all power had been restored to TUA customers by Monday morning. Duck River Electric Membership had more significant outages, with around 3,500 customers without power for extended periods of time. Customers reported outages lasting nearly all of Monday.
The official snowfall total for Tullahoma, which is measured from the Tullahoma Municipal Airport, totaled 4 inches, though several areas in the northern and western sides of town saw higher totals. Areas of Bedford and Rutherford counties saw more than 8 inches of the white stuff blanket homes, roads, bridges and businesses, slowing travelers and allowing for plenty of winter weather fun for students who had yet to return to school.
Thursday's school closure will use up one of the four stockpile days Tullahoma City Schools has built into its calendar, leaving just three more days remaining to use for other inclement weather or other situational closures, according to Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens.