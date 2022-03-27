Lincoln Memorial University

Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has announced over 500 undergraduate students were placed on the Dean's List for the fall semester of 2021. To be placed on the Dean's List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. The following students were honored locally, Brenden Adkins of Tullahoma and Thomas Wright, of Fayetteville.

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423.869.6280 or email at admissions@LMUnet.edu.

