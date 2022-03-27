Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has announced over 500 undergraduate students were placed on the Dean's List for the fall semester of 2021. To be placed on the Dean's List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. The following students were honored locally, Brenden Adkins of Tullahoma and Thomas Wright, of Fayetteville.
