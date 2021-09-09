Wildcat fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the first home game of this season this Friday with two separate tailgate parties.
Both Tullahoma High School and Tullahoma Utilities Authority will be hosting a celebratory event for the Wildcats’ first home football game.
Tullahoma Utilities Authority will host their annual tailgate in Frazier McEwen Park beginning at 3:30 p.m. The authority will give away 250 T-shirts to Tullahoma children in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Once that tailgate concludes, the high school will kick off its own celebration of the home team. The inaugural T-Town Tailgate will begin at 5:30 p.m. in front of Wilkins Stadium. Games and inflatables will be available for families to enjoy.
The Wildcat Marine Corps JROTC, cheerleaders, band members and football players will close the events down before kickoff with a “Wildcat Walk” down John Olive Way.
The community is invited to attend both tailgates and celebrate the return of Friday night football at home.