United Way of Highway 55 is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 allocation cycle from all local nonprofits serving in Coffee, Moore and Warren Counties. All the nonprofits in the tri-county area will have until Friday, April 15, to submit applications to receive funds from the organization.
“Our goal is to raise more funds, that way we can allocate more every year to the community,” Executive Director Ashley Abraham said. “All funds raised here stay here.”
Those wanting to request an application can contact Abraham via email at director@highway55unitedway.org, call 455-5678 or visit highway55unitedway.org/allocations-application to download an application form.
Abraham stated United Way of Highway 55 is the safest, most effective outlet for donors to make a difference in their community. She added it raises funds from pooling donated resources from various individuals and businesses to make grants to all partner nonprofits in Coffee, Moore and Warren counties. The local chapter of United Way will distribute $40,000 to its 19 previous partner nonprofits according to Abraham.
“The United Way of Highway 55 believes that all our neighbors deserve a chance to succeed and live a vibrant life here at home,” she said. “For everyone to have a fair chance to succeed, we support four areas that build a good quality of life and a strong community–education, income, health and basic essentials.”
Abraham gave the road map of how funds are allocated, noting when the nonprofits submit applications, the allocation committee reviews the applications for the year. Through this process, the committee identifies how organizations in the community can work together to provide the most effective and efficient services.
“By giving to UWHWY55, you are not just giving a handout, but you are contributing to a strategic effort to make our community stronger.”
UWHWY55 is also currently seeking additional members for its allocations committee. Members of the committee will review the nonprofit applications, choose the partner nonprofits and decide the distribution of funds.
“We want a diverse committee from the three counties we serve,” Abraham said. “You must be excluded from the process if you serve on a nonprofit board or highly active with a local organization that is applying.”