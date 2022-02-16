Warren County Assistant District Attorney Felicia B. Walkup has announced her intent to run for Coffee County District Attorney. Her announcement follows as submitted:
"I am honored to announce my candidacy for the Office of District Attorney General for the 14th Judicial District in Coffee County.
Like many of you, I was blessed with parents whose hard work provided me with two of the best examples of how to live a simple, Christian, family-focused life, conservative values, and a path forward. I received my undergraduate degree in Political Science from Berry College in 1997 and my Juris Doctorate from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in 2001.
I started my first job as a lawyer in the Fall of 2001 at Henry and McCord, a law firm in Tullahoma. In February of 2004 I accepted a position as a Coffee County Assistant District Attorney. It was there that I found my calling. I worked with and for District Attorney Mickey Layne until he left office in September of 2014. I worked briefly (and reluctantly) in private practice until January of 2016 when I found a path back to working as a prosecutor with General Robert Carter in Marshall, Lincoln, Moore and Bedford Counties. In July of 2016 an assistant district attorney position closer to home opened up in the 31st Judicial District and I was blessed to continue my prosecutorial career with General Lisa Zavogiannis in Warren and Van Buren Counties.
I am a prosecutor. I have handled thousands of criminal cases across Middle Tennessee. I have developed extensive and productive working relationships with all of the law enforcement agencies in these jurisdictions.
Those who know me will tell you I try to live a disciplined life guided by conservative, Christian principles. I’m a small-town girl, a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and someone who enjoys the love of a great family who are my biggest and most active supporters."