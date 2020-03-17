Rogers Group crews nicked a water line while performing excavating work as part of the downtown crosswalk repairs, according to Tullahoma Utilities Authority crews.

While digging up the crosswalk at West Lincoln and Jackson streets, a piece of equipment snagged a 6-inch cast iron water main line and punctured it, sending thousands of gallons of water into the intersection. 

TUA crews responded quickly, shutting off the water and allowing Rogers group crews to dig out the water that had accumulated where they were digging.

The portion of Lincoln Street had already been closed to vehicle traffic according to the construction schedule provided to The News.

PREVIOUS STORY:

It appears the crews working on the construction in the downtown area have struck a water main.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Staff Writer

Erin McCullough

