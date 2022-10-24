The threat of severe weather has forced postponement of the 56th annual Semmes-McKenzie Lions Bowl that was set to be played Tuesday, Oct. 25.
“We hate to have to do it but there’s a forecast of not just rain but also lightning and severe weather,” said Coordinator Dick Kulp in announcing the Lions Bowl will be delayed until Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
Along with the delay came the unfortunate news that the Shelbyville Golden Eagles and the Oakland Patriots will not be able to reschedule, meaning the double header that was set for Tuesday has been turned into a standalone game between Tullahoma and Nolensville Thursday evening.
Proceeds from the game received by the Tullahoma Lions Club are used to support the club’s Sight Conservation Program which purchases eyeglasses and provides surgery for needy citizens of the local area. The participating schools keep funds from their sale of advanced tickets.
