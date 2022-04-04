Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.