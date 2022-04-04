The West Waggoner Street bridge will be temporarily closed immediately in order to undergo major repairs, city officials have announced this afternoon.

This portion of the roadway will see repairs to the collapsed portion of the road as well as the sidewalk. The affected areas include the intersection of West Waggoner Street and Weaver Street, officials said.

West Waggoner Street will only be open to local traffic. All other traffic will need to use South Franklin Street and South Jackson Street as a detour.

The bridge repair is funded by a Community Development Block Grant program the city applied for earlier in the year under the emergency provisions due to the fear of collapse. The total estimated cost for the repairs is $315,000, $225,000 of which is covered under the CDBG program.

There is not currently an estimated time for the work to be completed and the bridge to be reopened. City officials will announce that when it is available.

Managing Editor

Erin McCullough has won awards for her news reporting, community lifestyles and education reporting in the three years she's been a journalist. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and currently lives in Tullahoma with her cat, Luna.

