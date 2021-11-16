The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center is asking for assistance with its Thanksgiving Food Drive.
The fine arts center announced Thursday, Nov. 11, that the TFAC Youth Council will be holding a Thanksgiving Food Drive until Saturday, Nov. 20.
TFAC representatives are asking those who want to donate drop off canned and nonperishable foods at the art center, located 401 S. Jackson St. Business hours for the month of November are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The art center will be closed from Nov. 21 through 29 for the holidays.
For any questions call the art center at 455-1234.