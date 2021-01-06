Here of late, one cannot watch or listen to national or world news without hearing the phrase Rule of Law. But what exactly is the Rule of Law and why
is the Rule of Law so important? The best definition I could find, was that adopted by the United Nations. According to the language settled upon
by those delegates, the Rule of Law is defined as:
“a principle of governance in which all persons, institutions and entities, public and private, including the State itself, are accountable to laws
that are publicly promulgated, equally enforced and independently adjudicated, and which are consistent with international human rights norms and standards. It requires measures to ensure adherence to the principles of supremacy of the law, equality before the law, accountability to the law, fairness in the application of the law, separation of powers, participation in decision-making, legal certainty, avoidance of arbitrariness, and procedural and legal transparency.”
The Rule of Law is the bedrock to a democratic and free society. The Rule of Law provides the basis for political stability, democratic governance and accountability and is essential in the fight against corruption. In today’s political and social environment the Rule of Law, and its application has never been more important in maintaining the system of government our founding fathers intended.