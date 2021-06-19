Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn spent Flag Day trying to pass an amendment to the U.S. Constitution making it illegal to burn the stars and stripes, saying such acts show a complete lack of disrespect for the people who died defending the country Ol’ Glory represents.
On Flag Day, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) joined Senators Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) in reintroducing a constitutional amendment to prohibit the physical desecration of the American flag.
“Burning the flag is a direct affront to the values of our democratic republic,” said Senator Blackburn. “In Tennessee, we know all too well that the Stars and Stripes represent more than just patriotism; the flag is an unwavering beacon of valor, vigilance and justice. This proposed constitutional amendment will ensure that these sacred ideals are preserved.”
“The American flag is a symbol of liberty and a beacon of hope. It represents the ideals that our nation was built upon and for decades, brave men and women have carried its colors into battle to defend the United States of America,” Daines said. “The Stars and Stripes are a representation of freedom. We must always protect and respect the American flag.”
The initiative has a long way to go before it can join the other 27 Amendments to the Constitution. According to Article V of the Constitution there are two ways to propose amendments to the document. Amendments may be proposed either by the Congress, through a joint resolution passed by a two-thirds vote, or by a convention called by Congress in response to applications from two-thirds of the state legislatures.
The move can also expect a fight from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
“Our democracy is strong because we tolerate all peaceful forms of expression, no matter how uncomfortable they make us feel or how much we disagree,” the ACLU’s official stance on the matter reads. “The U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed and reaffirmed that the right to desecrate the flag is included in the Constitution’s protection of speech.”