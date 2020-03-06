There is no one-size-fits-all solution for civic success, and this column is not intended to serve as a roadmap or a blueprint.
This column is about promoting civic awareness, diversity of thought, and a growth community mindset.
By looking beyond our city limits to broaden viewpoints and perspectives, I hope this column will lead to more creative problem-solving, more thinking outside of the box, and more innovation.
I have always been curious about how our environments shape our lives, and my passion for history, architecture, and urban design led me on a career path exploring the importance of links between the built environment, sense of place, community, and economic outcomes. What I discovered is that the complexities of why some towns thrive while others falter in the twenty-first century are vast and often seemingly unfathomable.
Never before have we as a society experienced this level of accessibility to the global community. Knowledge is exchanged between people and places around the world at breakneck speed on a daily basis and is readily available at our fingertips. Let’s use this information to our advantage.
“If there is one thing that I’ve learned in my life, it’s that curiosity might kill cats, but it doesn’t kill people.”
Touché Tracy Morgan, wise sage of SNL.
I will continue to be curious about my hometown and focus on the positive signs of our civic success. I will also continue to be curious about successful place-making strategies in other communities around the world.
If I have piqued your curiosity, then look for my column here each Sunday, where I will highlight the individuals and organizations that are making a positive impact in our community and explore replicable case studies from thriving communities around the world, seeking useful information about what makes places special, and what tactics have been successfully implemented in order to collaborate and grow together.
Together we can look beyond our own experiences to learn from the mistakes of other communities in order to not repeat them and improve on creative solutions others have found for tackling shared community challenges.
As the saying goes, “Ideas can be life-changing. Sometimes all you need to open the door is just one more good idea.” (I believe Jim Rohn gets credit for that one. Sorry Tracy Morgan).
Together we can work toward creating a growth community mindset, prompting a desire to learn and encouraging the feeling that we can change the future of our community by embracing the challenges, having the courage to fail fast and forward, persisting in the face of setbacks and amplifying impact through collaboration with others, unleashing creativity to reframe perspectives, and most importantly, by realizing that success doesn’t come alone.
If you are curious about who I am and why I am telling you all of this, I am a hometown girl who specializes in neighborhood revitalization, preservation design, real estate development, and public-private partnerships.
I have dedicated my career to reimagining the built environment to create spaces and experiences that engage and inspire. I have provided community development technical assistance for a range of clients and organizations in the private and public sectors to leverage available resources to achieve their goals by focusing on practical, incremental, and results-oriented strategies.
In addition to my current role as Executive Administrator and liaison to the Office of the President of Motlow State Community College, I am privileged to give back to my community by serving as the coordinator of the downtown revitalization program and as a member of the Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission.
In my elusive free time, I enjoy spending time outdoors with my two small children and trying new restaurants without them.
You can connect with me at linkedin.com/in/shelley-l-smith/
Shelley Smith is Downtown Coordinator for the City of Tullahoma and will be submitting a weekly column to The News.