Coffee County now has 161 active cases of COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report is updated each day at 2 p.m. with the latest reported coronavirus information for each county, as well as statewide data.
Active cases of the virus broke 100 for the first time over the weekend, growing by double digits each day, according to TDOH data.
The overall case count also broke 300 cases as of Monday, according to the report. The overall total for Coffee County now sits at 309, per the data. There at 148 recovered an no deaths.
According to data from the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, Coffee County is adding 7.8 cases for every one recovery.
The agency posted on its Facebook page regarding the math that the school systems use to track the spread of the virus.
With an estimated total population of 56,250, 161 active cases means around .28% of the population has the virus.
Should the spread rate increase to .5%, the school systems in the county will move to a "moderate spread" pathway, which involves a "hybrid" educational model with modified scheduling and more intensive cleaning and sanitizing.
Statewide, Tennessee added another 2,553 cases of the virus, bringing the overall number to 96,489 cases. There are currently 978 deaths related to the virus and 57239 recovered. To date there are 4,244 hospitalized due to the virus.