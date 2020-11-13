A man was seriously injured when he tried to outrun the law on a stolen motorcycle, evading Tullahoma authorities before crashing in Lincoln County.
The suspect, John Nicholson, 36, was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville after he crashed in Lincoln County.
Tullahoma police got in pursuit of the cycle after he was spotted by an officer waiting to escort a funeral. The cyclist fit the description of a person wanted for an earlier theft. Nicholson refused to stop when police tried to pull him over and officers backed off when he began driving recklessly. They picked back up on his trail on North Jackson Street, stopping traffic in the intersection near Chick-Fil-A to avoid a crash as he buzzed through the intersection.
Given the danger of the pursuit, police were able to get the tag number on the bike before discontinuing the chase. It was at that point they found the cycle was stolen. It was some time later local authorities were contacted by Lincoln County after his subsequent crash.
Nicholson has been charged locally with evading arrest.