Those needing to dispose of their unused or expired prescription drugs can take them to Walmart this weekend during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Tullahomans can bring any expired or unused medications to Walmart, 2111 N. Jackson St., to dispose of them safely.
According to Tullahoma Police Department officials, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the general public about the potential for the abuse of medications.
TPD has partnered with the Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition and Walmart to provide a location for the specialized event this weekend. Tullahomans can pull up and drop off their old, unused or expired medications during this time.
Additionally, expired prescriptions can also be dropped off at the Tullahoma Police Department throughout the rest of the year. There is a permanent drop-box located at the police department for this purpose. The police department is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
No liquid drugs or syringes will be accepted at the Drug Take Back Day.