I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in a country store in Bryant, Alabama. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean taters.

The late country comedian Minnie Pearl spent some time near my neck of the woods. When I heard Minnie say, “She looks like she’s been rid hard and put up wet,” I knew where that came from.