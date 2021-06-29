Florence Faye Golden, 96, of Estill Springs, passed away from this life and went to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family. A Franklin County native, she was born Oct. 29, 1924 to the late Fannie Mae and James Hollis Roberts. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30 in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Larry Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma. Special thanks from the family to the staff at Amedisys Hospice for the care given to Florence.
Tullahoma News – June 30, 2021