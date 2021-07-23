A gas leak at Arnold Air Force Base has prompted a precautionary evacuation of nearby buildings and the closure of Wattendorf Memorial Highway, Air Force officials confirmed.
Earlier this evening, workers at the Air Force base discovered a powdered bromine leak during a facility walk down of the Turbine Engine Cooling Towers.
Some of the powdered bromine compound mixed with the humid air and gasified, creating a gaseous plume. A cordon was established and nearby buildings evacuated. No employees reported bromine exposure symptoms.
The hopper holding the powdered bromine compound later ruptured, releasing more of the chemical.
As a precaution, emergency personnel have closed Wattendorf Memorial Highway to traffic and are re-routing vehicles around the area.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breathing bromine gas "could cause you to get a cough, hve trouble breathing, get a headache, have irritation of your mucous membranes (inside your mouth, nose, etc.), be dizzy or have watery eyes."
The extent of the plume is currently being closely monitored, and necessary precautions are being taken, according to officials.
The CDC lists bromine as a "naturally occurring element that is a liquid at room temperature" that "has a brownish-red color with a bleach-like odor." It also dissolves in water, per the CDC.
Bromine products are used in agriculture or sanitation, as well as fire retardants.
The CDC says exposure to bromine can happen in either its liquid of gaseous form. If released into water, potential exposure could happen from drinking the contaminated water. Following the release of bromine gas into the air, exposure could happen by breathing in the fumes. Skin exposure to bromine could occur through direct contact with bromine liquid or gas.
Bromine in its gaseous form is heavier than air, meaning it will sink to low-lying areas.
Emergency Management officials told The News the leak has been contained.