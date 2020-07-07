Saturday, July 4, saw not only the celebration of the nation’s independence but also the most recent dedication of engraved brick pavers at the Veterans Memorial Walk.
The Shady Grove Garden Club project celebrated the addition of 87 more engraved pavers celebrating veterans both living and dead inside History Park.
Various speakers, including Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee, American Legion Post 43 Commander Alan Harris and project chair Sandy Sebren, spoke at the dedication in the morning of the nation’s “birthday,” thanking all those families who purchased a paver for their veterans and celebrating the sacrifice those veterans made in service to their country.
With the latest installation of pavers, the Veterans Memorial Walk now includes nearly 500 names of veterans to honor.
There are still some spaces available in the walk for those looking for a way to honor their veterans. For more information on how to have your veteran honored in the walk, contact Sebren at 931-455-3572. Forms are also available at city hall, 201 W. Grundy St.
