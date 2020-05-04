Studies have shown that people who
have had periodontitis for more than 10 years
are 70% more likely to develop Alzheimer’s
disease.
Recent studies have confirmed that the
bacteria, porphyromonas gingivalis, that
cause gum disease are present in the brain
of people with Alzheimer’s, not just in the
mouth.
The association of gum disease to many health conditions have been
known for some time. These include diabetes, heart and kidney disease,
Alzheimer’s, asthma, osteoporosis and cancer. There are more than 120
conditions associated with dental problems.
There are simple tests that can be done to identify
the bacteria that cause disease. Salivary diagnostics,
simply spitting in a test tube and having it analyzed.
These tests can give a good indication as to whether
you’re at risk.
H. Michael Long,
D.D.S.
