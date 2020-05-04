long

Studies have shown that people who

have had periodontitis for more than 10 years

are 70% more likely to develop Alzheimer’s

disease.

Recent studies have confirmed that the

bacteria, porphyromonas gingivalis, that

cause gum disease are present in the brain

of people with Alzheimer’s, not just in the

mouth.

The association of gum disease to many health conditions have been

known for some time. These include diabetes, heart and kidney disease,

Alzheimer’s, asthma, osteoporosis and cancer. There are more than 120

conditions associated with dental problems.

There are simple tests that can be done to identify

the bacteria that cause disease. Salivary diagnostics,

simply spitting in a test tube and having it analyzed.

These tests can give a good indication as to whether

you’re at risk.

H. Michael Long,

D.D.S.

For more information, call 931-455-2595

