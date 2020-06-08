Research has shown that good hearing health care involves joint decisions and shared goals with our patient’s frequent communication partners, their family and friends. At the initial exam, we encourage the patient to bring a family member or companion who can provide input into the patient’s hearing needs. As the guest paints a picture of the patient’s communication struggles, the impact of a hearing impairment on family rises to the surface. This input combined with counseling can result in realistic expectations for establishing goals, developing a plan and/or educating about the severity of loss and appropriate recommendations. Therefore, we specialize in a family centered approach to resolve the breakdown in communication, and we have seen vast improvement within the family to more effectively communicate, understand the impact of hearing loss, and understand the benefits of the hearing aid.
Latest News
- Women in Law, Politics and Government
- DAMAGING HABITS INVOLVING POSTURE
- To GoodRx or Not to GoodRx
- It’s a Family Affair
- “That Bull Can’t Hurt You Doc”
- March and rally planned for Saturday in Tullahoma
- A connected local government is critical in a disconnected world
- Fifty years later and Motlow’s mission is still you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- One shot at Northgate Mall
- Christian music stars set to play Montana Drive-In
- March and rally planned for Saturday in Tullahoma
- Protest planned for Saturday in Winchester
- Man cited after slipper doesn’t fit
- Edde signs to play softball at Wallace State
- Indiana man nearly causes interstate pile up
- Summer at Splash Island may be a wash
- Driver backs his way into jail
- 911 told to pay its own way
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 14