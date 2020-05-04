Research has shown that good hearing health care involves joint decisions and shared goals with our patient’s frequent communication partners, their family and friends. At the initial exam, we encourage the patient to bring a family member or companion who can provide input into the patient’s hearing needs. As the guest paints a picture of the patient’s communication struggles, the impact of a hearing impairment on family rises to the surface. This input combined with counseling can result in realistic expectations for establishing goals, developing a plan and/or educating about the severity of loss and appropriate recommendations. Therefore, we specialize in a family centered approach to resolve the breakdown in communication, and we have seen vast improvement within the family to more effectively communicate, understand the impact of hearing loss, and understand the benefits of the hearing aid.
Latest News
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Estill Springs catches flack
- Dine in or dine out?
- Graduation hits another roadblock
- Officer placed on leave following shooting
- Not all local eateries rushing to re-open
- Northcott refuses to enforce governor’s order
- Baker & Cole wants to find you a home
- Looking to build a powerhouse
- Barnett commits to Lee University
- Police open fire, fugitive wounded