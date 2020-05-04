What Is Marketing?
Marketing is a process that involves design, creation, research and
data mining about how to best align the idea of a product or service
with the target audience. Marketing helps to define the product
even more than the actual product does. The message of a marketing campaign
transmits what kind of people can use the product, what kind of environment
best suits the product and other related information.
The message is communicated through marketing materials, which create tone and personality
of the product as well.
What Is Advertising?
Advertising is the literal process of making a product and service known to an audience.
It is the description used to present the product, idea or service to the world.
Advertising gets the word out about a product or service. This involves creating a campaign that aligns
with the wants and needs of the prospective audience. A great advertising campaign uses a mixture of
media to best generate excitement for a product.
Is there Similarities?
First of all, it’s important to note that advertising is a component of marketing.
Marketing refers to preparing a product for the marketplace.
Advertising is making your product and service known to an audience or marketplace.
Advertising is a specific step of marketing. Advertising uses the data and research
collected by marketing strategies to best communicate the brand.