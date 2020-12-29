Seems only last week I was one of the younger lawyers in Coffee County, just starting out and hanging up my shingle. Eight years of higher education and passing the bar exam on the first attempt. A personal challenge had been met with success. I was a young lawyer with a lot to learn. That was more than 40 years ago.
Today, I find myself among the most senior members of the active bar. I also find myself among the most competent, zealous and capable young lawyers I’ve ever had the pleasure of serving with or having as an adversary. It seemed to me, as each year passed, that the quality of lawyers grew. As I wind down and get closer to some semblance of eventual retirement, I could not be more pleased to see the Coffee County bar in the great professional state it is in today. I could name all these young lawyers, but by inadvertence, I would miss one and that would be unforgivable. Suffice it to say that I am proud of them all and that the legal profession in Coffee County is in able and efficient hands….the very best I have witnessed in these 40 years.