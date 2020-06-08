It was a beautiful, warm Spring morning back in the 80’s. I got a call from an old man near Hillsboro. He had a cow down. I loved going to Hillsboro as it was my old stomping ground and I grew up working for many of the farmer’s there. I got there and the warm sun was just peeking over the mountain. It’s going to be a wonderful day I thought to myself.
The old man who was at least 80 was already parked on the side of the road in front of the barn lot. We went through the gate leaving our trucks on the side of the road. The cow was down about 50-60 ft. in front of the old barn.
The cow had just calved 2 days before with no problem so It was most likely milk fever. While I was examining the cow there was a tremendous ruckus in the old barn. The old man had a 2000 lb. bull put up in the barn and he wanted out. The barn doors looked like they were about to explode. The man said, “ I got the bull in the barn doc, he can’t hurt you”. The cow did have milk fever so I got what I needed and began giving the cow an IV drip of the needed medication while I held the bottle up as high as I could. While the IV runs, it’s a quiet time and I always loved to pick the older farmer’s brains for the 80 yrs. of knowledge they had stored up there. After 15 min or so of me asking him questions, the noise in the barn was getting worse. Suddenly, the barns doors ripped apart and here came that bull! As I dropped the IV bottle and turned the old man was already ahead of me clearing the fence. Now I ran track for 6 yrs. in school and attended a lot of track meets and that old man would have won the high jump in every one of them. I was right behind him though. Suddenly, my boot string caught on an old piece of tin sticking out of the mud and down I went. As I rolled over that bull put his huge head in my chest and was pushing me around the barn lot in the mud trying to crush me. I had a hold of his horns and my legs around his huge neck so he wouldn’t step on them. I was trying to look behind be to see which piece of farm equipment he was going to ram me into to finish me off. Over the yrs., I’ve been run over, stomped, butted, kicked, mashed, and everything else and I was thinking this is finally it. Suddenly, I heard a shotgun blast and the bull raised up and leaped on over me and was running away up the field. The old man had a shotgun and peppered him in the butt.
“I told you that bull can’t hurt you” as the old man helped me up. Thanks to the old man and the mud I was just bruised up a bit. We finished giving the cow her IV with my hand shaking as I held it up. When she got up, I was ready to go to the next rodeo. Most calls usually were a rodeo back then. The old man and bull are gone now of course, but I’ll always remember that bull and the old man who saved me.