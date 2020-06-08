Attorney During the Woodrow Wilson presidency in the early part of the 20th century women were fighting for the right to vote. Women felt and, rightfully so, they had the right to choose and participate in how their nation was governed. They wanted a say in who was elected and, just as well, they wanted to be treated equally in the workplace. These Americans, known as suffragettes, were part of a larger movement which at the same time was making its way across Great Britain and a few other European countries, seeking equal rights for women. It was a hard-fought battle, led by women like Alice Paul who organized large scale protest, hunger strikes, labor strikes and lawsuits. Until these changes came into place, (and on paper they finally did), women were unable to vote in most states, unable to sit as a trial juror in others. In some instances, women were unable to buy or own property outright, unable to file a lawsuit in their own name. They were routinely paid far less than men for the same work. Where did this begin? Where was it a rule that women were someway less entitled than men and why? The answer to those questions has so many anthropological religious, social, and physical facets and twist that it would be impossible to address here. Perhaps we should simply say that we need not address the past and proceed in a more progressive way of thinking now. Maybe it is time for women to take control. It may be that women are better equipped altogether to govern humankind. I believe the world is waking up to that realization. I believe there would be less war, less famine, less racism, and a richer and healthier world if more women were in charge. Today we find more and more women in leadership roles, women heads of state, and women being appointed or elected to meaningful offices. More importantly, when taking charge, they are making a positive difference. This holds true in the current legal and judicial system, as well as the executive and legislative branches of our government. The handling of the present COVID 19 pandemic offers a perfect example of women’s abilities over men in handling and taking charge in a crisis situation. Countries led by women have managed far better in containing and controlling the COVID 19 outbreak than those nations led by men. Germany’s Angela Merkel had a far lower death rate than neighbors Great Britain, Spain, Italy, and France, all led by men. In Finland, where Prime Minister, Sanna Marin leads with a coalition of 4 other female dominated political parties, there were only 10% of the COVID19 deaths suffered by neighboring Sweden. Other notable successes were in New Zealand and Taiwan, both led by women and both countries with a far less death rate from COVID 19 than other countries. In America we have found strong leadership models from women including the current Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer and her serving Attorney General. Women have shown an ability over men to be more open to alternative suggestion and consider more options, involve and respect the input and opinion of others while in crisis management mode. As a result, women are able to find more solutions to and thus better control problems. One article I read recently suggested that women leaders are driven by supposed “feminine qualities” — empathy, compassion, listening and collaboration. These are distinct from the characteristics associated with the exercise of traditional managerial, supervisory and controlling power by men. Men in leadership roles tend to be aggressive, and want to project power, and above all show no fear, and project masculinity to weaken or defeat the enemy during a given crisis. Unfortunately, that kind of thinking led us into World War 1 where millions died in an unnecessary war. And without World War 1 there would have never been a reason nor excuse for a World War 2. Would our world be different today had women been in charge of the belligerent countries during that time? What other wars, civil and otherwise suffered by nations all over the world…what famines, health crisis, economic collapse, racism and violation of basic human rights would have been avoided had more women been in a position to act over the course of history? I know what I believe.
Women in Law, Politics and Government
- Randall W. Morrison,
