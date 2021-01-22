After winning its opening match versus Collierville at the Region Duals Tournament, the Tullahoma girls wrestling team fell to Clarksville Northwest and Rossview, before ending its day with a win over Independence to finish fourth during the tournament.
The Lady Wildcats opened their tournament with a 50-12 victory over Collierville last Saturday. Tullahoma won the first eight matchups, before forfeiting two of the next three bouts to secure the victory.
Divine Desilets (112) notched the first win for Tullahoma, after she pinned Betsy Nations with 11 seconds left in the second round. Emma Brown (119) followed with a 17-0 technical fall (five points) win over Alexa Tredwell to give Tullahoma an 11-0 advantage.
Natalie Turpin (125) followed by pinning Rhylan Gatson 32 seconds into the third round. Zoe Holly (132) then won her matchup by forfeit (six points). Olivia Hogan (140) followed with a narrow 4-0 decision (three points) victory over Norah Johnson to give Tullahoma a 26-0 advantage.
Erin Douglas (150) won her matchup by forfeit, while Katy Champion (160) pinned Caroline Taylor with 25 seconds left in the first round. Isabel Petty (170) and Payton Agnell (103) added the final wins for Tullahoma after going unopposed in their bouts.
After holding a 27-18 lead against Clarksville Northwest, the Lady Wildcats couldn’t hang on, falling 36-27 in the second round of the region tournament.
With that 27-18 advantage, Tullahoma dropped its final three matches of the day, all by pins. Shyanne Michalski pinned Brown with 13 seconds remaining in the second round. Roseanna Vaughn followed by pinning Turpin 58 seconds in the first round, before Katelynn Hernandez defeated Zoe Holly 55 seconds into the opening period.
Tullahoma won the opening matchup, before notching three of the next six matchups. Hogan scored the first win for Tullahoma, pinning Christina Newsom with 48 seconds remaining in the opening period.
Clarksville Northwest added a victory to tie the match, before Tullahoma scored nine-straight points. Douglas defeated Megan Darnell in extra time by way of a 13-8 decision, while Champion pinned Arrabella Green in 22 seconds.
Petty added a win by forfeit for the Lady Wildcats. Desilets then pinned Karmen Taylor with 30 seconds left in the first round to put Tullahoma up 27-18.
Despite the loss, the Lady Wildcats still had a chance to get to state, but needed to be victorious against Rossview. However, Tullahoma fell short, dropping a 36-27 decision.
Champion gave Tullahoma the first win after defeating Gabby Wilkinson 4-0 to put the Lady Wildcats in front 3-0.
Rossview countered with a win by pin to take a 6-3 lead. Petty put Tullahoma back up 9-6 after she pinned Alyssa Adamo a minute into the second round.
However, Rossview won four of the next five matchups to pull ahead 30-15. The lone win for the Lady Wildcats came after Desilets pinned Ava Teasley in 55 seconds.
Tullahoma did score back-to-back wins to cuts its deficit down to 30-27. However, Rossview scored a pin in the final bout to secure the victory.
Holly and Hogan won their bouts by pins. Holly pinned Brooklyn Major with 42 seconds left in the opening period. Hogan followed by pinning Annalise Jetter 23 seconds into the second round.
In its final matchup of the day, Tullahoma dominated Independence 36-18 to take fourth place overall in the region tournament.
The Lady Wildcats opened that match with five-straight matches to take a 30-0 advantage. Four of those victories came by forfeit, as Amiya Taylor-Hill (140), Douglas, Petty and Desilets all went unopposed in their bouts. Champion won the lone match during that stretch for the Lady Wildcats after she pinned Lorelei Hoppe in 15 seconds.
Independence scored three-straight wins to cut its deficit down to 30-18. However, Hogan secured the final victory of the match after she pinned Emily Rice with 45 seconds remaining in the first round.