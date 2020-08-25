The season opener got off to a rough start for Tullahoma Monday as it headed into halftime trailing 2-0 in Shelbyville. Fifteen minutes into the second half though, the Lady Wildcats had claimed the lead and were able to hold on for a 4-3 win over the Eaglettes.
Less than three minutes into the second period, Tullahoma cut into its deficit with the first of two scores from Katy Champion. According to Lady Wildcats’ Head Coach Richie Chadwick, that third goal of the contest was the difference maker.
“We talked about making some adjustments at halftime,” Chadwick said. “They were getting the better of us. They had six shots to our two in the first half. However, we had opportunities to get shots on frame if we had just made little passes.
“We told them, ‘We’ve got our jitters out of the way; we’ve got it and let’s go and get that third goal because it could change the complexion of the game. We could either be down 3-0 or we are going to cut the lead.’ We got it quickly and it was great. I think our players just have the heart and will to keep going. They didn’t let the two goals take away from their focus and their ultimate goal.”
After Champion cut her team’s deficit to 2-1, the Lady Wildcats answered with back-to-back scores. Amy Johnson netted a score, before Anna Parker put Tullahoma in front 3-2 with 25 minutes remaining in the contest.
Two minutes later, Champion put up what proved to be the game winner to give the Lady Wildcats a 4-2 edge with 23 minutes left in the match.
“She wrestles on the team and we talk about not tapping out,” Chadwick said. “We tell them, ‘Don’t tap out because you’re afraid. Have no fear.’ Tonight it was awesome. When they are focused and they are all one, you can see some magic. To put up four goals in the second half it was phenomenal.”
Tullahoma had to hang on in the final 15 minutes of play, as Shelbyville cut into its deficit with a score. Sharaid Palmeros gained possession and was able to flick the ball and find the right corner of the goal, cutting the score to 4-3 with 14 minutes left on the clock.
The remainder of the ballgame, Shelbyville controlled ball possession, testing Tullahoma keeper Erin Douglas. In the second half, Douglas was challenged as Shelbyville put up five shots, three of which were on frame, the majority of those shot opportunities coming in the final 10 minutes of play.
Douglas was tested early into Monday’s matchup, as Shelbyville scored less than five minutes into play. Cheyenne Watson netted a pair of first-half goals for the Eaglettes, the first coming with four minutes into the ballgame. Watson added her second score with 19 minutes left before halftime. The Eaglettes had six shots in the first half, four which were on target.
“In the first half I think she [Douglas] was caught with a little nerves like the rest of the girls,” Chadwick said. “The second half she came up strong. She didn’t bobble any. Her positioning was better. Her coming off her line to attack the ball was better and she was able to project her voice. I think she was a little hesitant in the first half. The second half though, she commanded things. She was tested and bumped around and did a great job.”
Tullahoma helped take the pressure off of its keeper by dominating ball possession early in the second half. Champion was able to get the ball near midfield and fired off a long shot that landed over the head of Shelbyville keeper Emma Rose.
The Lady Wildcats’ first three scores all came on long shots. Nearly 10 minutes after Champion got Tullahoma in the scoring column, Johnson scored on a free kick opportunity from nearly 40 yards out. Parker followed with another free kick opportunity, this time from about 30 yards away, but she was also able to find the net.
“We noticed that their keeper would play a yard off the line,” Chadwick said. “We told them that if they had a yard of space, even if it’s from 40 yards out, let’s rip it. That’s what Katy did. She did a little faint move and let it fly. Then we scored the two other goals similarly and could have had two more if their keeper didn’t make a pair of great saves.”
The Lady Wildcats’ final goal came closer to the net. After getting the ball on the left side of the field, Champion found was able to connect for a score in the bottom right corner of the goal, putting Tullahoma in front 4-2 with 23 minutes remaining in the contest.
Following Monday’s win, the Lady Wildcats (1-0) were scheduled to open District 11-AA play Wednesday with a trip to Central Magnet. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.