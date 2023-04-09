Valedictorian Fischer Flowers

Fischer Flowers had one goal for when it was time to walk the line at Tullahoma High School: to be the valedictorian of his graduating class. Not only did he accomplish his goal, but when he receives his diploma he will be 15-years-old.

Fischer’s academic journey began when he was homeschooled for preschool and kindergarten. It was not until he was in second grade in public school where he, his family and Tullahoma City Schools officials took note that he was different among his peers.

