Multi- Million Dollar Club 2021

1st Choice has revealed its top agents for the year. From left are Glenda Dianne Arnold –Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club 2021, Bobbie S. Wilson – Largest Percentage Increase from 2020 and Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club 2021, Vicki Thoma – Top Producer 2021 and Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club 2021, Shawna Denby – Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club 2021, Candace Turnham  – Top Producer 2021 and Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club 2021, Connie Brown – Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club 2021, Renea Hamilton Top Producer 4th Quarter 2021 and Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club 2021 and Don Cleveland – Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club 2021.