Tullahoma rocked deep into the evening Saturday night as the 41A Music Festival celebrated a dozen years not only entertaining the community but also raising money to help worthy causes.

“This year the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club put on our 12th annual 41A Music Festival. On behalf of the club, I would like to thank our sponsors, volunteers and the city of Tullahoma,” said Emily Raths, Club President & Volunteer Coordinator with Highland Rim Kiwanis Club of Tullahoma. “Without their support, our small club would not be capable of putting on such a large event each year. This year we were excited to bring back the kids zone with many local businesses and non-profits contributing to its success.”

