Tullahoma rocked deep into the evening Saturday night as the 41A Music Festival celebrated a dozen years not only entertaining the community but also raising money to help worthy causes.
“This year the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club put on our 12th annual 41A Music Festival. On behalf of the club, I would like to thank our sponsors, volunteers and the city of Tullahoma,” said Emily Raths, Club President & Volunteer Coordinator with Highland Rim Kiwanis Club of Tullahoma. “Without their support, our small club would not be capable of putting on such a large event each year. This year we were excited to bring back the kids zone with many local businesses and non-profits contributing to its success.”
This year’s lineup featured five, high energy bands live at Grider Stadium. Kicking off the event was Chase Clanton & Vintage Vibes; Stagger Moon Band followed them with Utopia getting the fans dancing as the sun set. Then, as the moon rose over the event grounds the Mötley Crüe tribute band Motley Inc., kick started the hearts of those in attendance. The final act of the evening jumped on stage to take it home as Van Halen tribute band Atomic Punks closed out the 12th annual festival.
Along with being a free music festival open to the entire community, 41A also raised money through fundraisers and donations during the event.
“This festival is more than just a fun event for the community,” Raths noted. “It is our club’s largest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from the festival, made it possible for us to donate over $20,000 to local children’s charities this year, and over $150,000 overall.”
Raths also thanked the many volunteers who helped to make the 41A Music Festival run smoothly.
“We want to also thank our volunteers Carol Wisdom, Kiwanis Lt. Governor for Division 1, Tom Wisdom, Col Jeffrey Johnson, USMC (Ret) and MCJROTC Cadets, Megan Glenn (Happy Go Social), Emma Coleman, Nita Estill (Tullahoma Daycare), Daniel Berry (Tullahoma Alderman), Rush Bricken (TN State Representative), Joseph Starr, Dana Farris, Tammy Holt (CASA Works), Bertha Reese Smith, Pam Carver, Mike Winton, BB Brown (Weichert Realtors, Joe Orr & Assoc.), John Carver, Melissa Anderson (Enable Comp), Erica Hall, Bryan Hall, Lisa Shepperd, Lori Ashley, Jessica Platt (City of Tullahoma), Joanna Reynolds (Smart Bank), Jay Reynolds, Jeff Roe and our talented Emcee Cat Murray. Thank you all.”