This weekend, the Tullahoma community will have the opportunity to attend a free concert courtesy of the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club in the form of the 41A Music Festival.
The all-ages, family friendly event is the largest fundraiser of the club, which supports children’s charities in the area in the spirit of the Kiwanis mission. The money raised at the event is divided among the various charities that the Kiwanis assists with throughout the year. According to festival organizer Jason Redd, this year’s festival will take place inside Grider Stadium rather than downtown Tullahoma.
Redd said the move was a strategic decision that put the festival in a central and recognizable location of town. Additionally, he said, it allowed for more parking opportunities than the previous downtown location offered.
Another change to festival is the reduction from a two-day festival to a single day event. Redd said because the festival was happening in the baseball stadium, the logistics of holding a two-day festival become impossible due to the scheduled football game this week.
The Tullahoma High School Wildcats take on Pearl-Cohn Friday night in the annual homecoming game; football fans typically utilize the Grider Stadium parking lot as overflow parking for the season, prompting festival organizers to reduce the event from two days to one in order to allow everyone who wants to attend the space to do so.
“Since there is a football game that Friday, we are unable to use that stadium that Friday where we would normally have a two-day event,” Redd told The News. “It would be too disturbing to the football to have a Friday night music show.”
While the concerts themselves are free, members of the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club will be stationed at certain points of the festival to request donations from concertgoers. The club will additionally make money from the sale of beer.
Vendor registration is still taking place, according to Redd. Those who wish to sell food or drinks should contact the event Facebook page or 41amusicfest@gmail.com in order to get more information.
“We are accepting applications through the end of this week,” he said. “We should have a host of vendors providing lots of tasty treats for festival attendees.”
Redd encouraged the whole community and those in neighboring communities to stop by the baseball stadium Saturday night, have a good time and support a great cause.
The festival will kick off with a performance from Southern Moss at 1:30 p.m. followed by Utopia at 3 p.m. and Bad Monkey at 4:30 p.m.
Rubiks Groove will hit the stage at 6 p.m. before headliner Velcro Pygmies close out the night at 8:15 p.m.
Grider Stadium is located at 200 Big Springs Ave. in Tullahoma, behind Wilkins Stadium at Tullahoma High School.