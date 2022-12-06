The Christmas spirit was bright and alive in Tullahoma as the 66th Christmas Parade, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive, rang in the holiday cheer as over 100 floats made their way down Jackson Street Friday night.
Prior to the parade, the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) held the “Mistletoe Mile Fun Run” where those looking to warm up while waiting for the parade could sign up and take a run, jog or walk from the post office to Walgreens at 700 N. Jackson St. Runners were of all ages and dressed up for the occasion to spread holiday cheer. The chamber also hosted the Grand Marshal reception, sponsored by Rodney’s Body Shop, the previous evening to celebrate this year’s grand marshals Louis and Ann Baldwin, who flipped the switch to light the Tullahoma City Christmas tree at South Jackson Civic Center.
As the parade got underway, the community gathered and lined Jackson Street to watch 107 registered floats make their way through Tullahoma’s main roadway and celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season in Tullahoma.
A couple of the floats received some notable distinctions, as the chamber parade committee judged each float just before the parade. The floats were placed in four categories, CEO/School, Business, Civic Group/Nonprofit and Jingle Award, and both first and second place winners in each category had banners that preceded them during the parade, with a total of eight top floats.
The CEO/School float winners were Bel Aire Elementary School in first place and Jack T. Farrar Elementary School taking second place. Jack T. Farrar’s Annabella Hovey won the Christmas parade contest with “A Classic Christmas.” The Business float winners were the Tullahoma Fire Department in first place and Keys to Dream Travel in second place. The church of Christ at Cedar Lane was named the first place float in the Civic category, followed by Kings Cross in second place. The Jingle Bell Award was bestowed upon the Tullahoma Fire Department for first place and Kings Cross in second place. In addition, the President’s Award was given to SmartBank Mortgage for their parade float.
According to chamber officials, the turnout for the parade was massive, and the crowd was full of Christmas cheer.
“The parade was a huge success,” said Hope Nunley, Executive Director of TACC. “We heard from Santa that the crowds were massive, and he had a good view.”
She added that she, along with the other parade officials, want to thank the numerous sponsors, volunteers and participants as it took a lot of work to pull off a successful parade.
All photos were taken by Caitlin Able and Kyle Murphy.