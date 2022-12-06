The Christmas spirit was bright and alive in Tullahoma as the 66th Christmas Parade, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive, rang in the holiday cheer as over 100 floats made their way down Jackson Street Friday night.

Prior to the parade, the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) held the “Mistletoe Mile Fun Run” where those looking to warm up while waiting for the parade could sign up and take a run, jog or walk from the post office to Walgreens at 700 N. Jackson St. Runners were of all ages and dressed up for the occasion to spread holiday cheer. The chamber also hosted the Grand Marshal reception, sponsored by Rodney’s Body Shop, the previous evening to celebrate this year’s grand marshals Louis and Ann Baldwin, who flipped the switch to light the Tullahoma City Christmas tree at South Jackson Civic Center.