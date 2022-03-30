Those wanting to kick back from working 9 to 5 can clock-in this weekend at South Jackson Civic Center to enjoy the Dolly Parton musical “9 to 5.”
“9 to 5: The Musical” is set to run for the first two weekends in April. The first showing will begin from April 1 through 3 and April 8 through 10. Showtimes for both sets are 7 p.m. for Friday and Saturday shows and 2:30 p.m. for the Sunday shows. Tickets for admission are $20, and features music and lyrics written by Parton.
“Dolly Parton’s smash-hit musical is the most fun that you will have in the theater all year,” South Jackson officials said about the show, “This dynamic cast will bring the award winning score to life - written by the Queen of Country herself. Clock-in for an amazing night of mischief.
“9 to 5: The Musical” is a 2008 Broadway musical based off the 1980 movie of the same name which starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Parton who play Judy Bernly, Violet Newstead and Doralee Rhodes, respectively, three working women who live out their dreams of getting even with and overthrowing the company's egotistical, sexist Vice President Frank Hart Jr., who was played by Dabney Coleman.
Those wanting to purchase tickets can call the box office at 455-5321 or visit South Jackson online at www.southjackson.org. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. South Jackson Civic Center is 404 S. Jackson St.